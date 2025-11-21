Trump–Mamdani faceoff amid president's threats to cut New York’s funding

President Donald Trump is set to meet New York’s mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani later today, Friday, a high-stakes encounter overshadowed by Trump’s repeated threats to strip billions in federal funding from the nation’s largest city. The meeting will be the first in-person interaction between the two men, who represent opposite poles of American politics and have clashed fiercely on immigration, policing and economic policy.

Mamdani — a 34-year-old democratic socialist, first-term state lawmaker, and the first Muslim and first South Asian to win New York’s mayoralty — requested the meeting to discuss housing affordability and public safety.

But the conversation is likely to be dominated by Trump’s vow to choke off federal money to New York, even though it is unclear what legal powers he has to do so. According to the New York state comptroller, the federal government currently contributes $7.4 billion to New York City’s 2026 budget, about 6.4 per cent of its planned spending.

The 79-year-old Trump, a former New Yorker himself, has responded to Mamdani’s victory with characteristic hostility, branding him a “radical left lunatic,” a communist, and a “Jew hater” — allegations the president has offered no evidence to support. Mamdani, for his part, has denounced Trump’s policies, particularly the administration’s plan to intensify federal immigration enforcement in a city where four in ten residents are foreign-born.

Trump’s behaviour in Oval Office meetings remains famously unpredictable. He has alternated between rare civility toward adversaries and blunt ambushes — most notably with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa.

Asked on Thursday how he was preparing for his encounter with Trump, Mamdani told reporters: “Being a New Yorker means you’re prepared for all situations.” He will be sworn in on 1 January 2026.