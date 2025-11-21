‘Communist’ coming to White House, says Trump’s aide about his meeting with Mamdani

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is set to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday — their first interaction since Mamdani’s victory in the 4 November mayoral election. The visit has sparked political commentary in Washington, with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt describing the meeting as significant.

Leavitt told reporters on Thursday that Mamdani’s upcoming visit “speaks volumes”, remarking that “a communist is coming to the White House”, in reference to the Democrat’s political leanings.

She added that the meeting underscores Trump’s willingness to engage with leaders from across the political spectrum, regardless of “Blue States or Red States”.