‘Communist’ coming to White House, says Trump’s aide about his meeting with Mamdani
Ahead of his trip to Washington, Mamdani said he intends to work with the President on any policy that benefits New Yorkers
New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is set to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday — their first interaction since Mamdani’s victory in the 4 November mayoral election. The visit has sparked political commentary in Washington, with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt describing the meeting as significant.
Leavitt told reporters on Thursday that Mamdani’s upcoming visit “speaks volumes”, remarking that “a communist is coming to the White House”, in reference to the Democrat’s political leanings.
She added that the meeting underscores Trump’s willingness to engage with leaders from across the political spectrum, regardless of “Blue States or Red States”.
The press secretary did not disclose what the two leaders plan to discuss, saying only that President Trump would speak for himself following the meeting.
Ahead of his trip to Washington, Mamdani said he intends to work with the President on any policy that benefits New Yorkers, while remaining vocal against measures that he believes harm the city. He confirmed that his team had requested the meeting, noting that co-operation between the White House and the incoming mayor is customary due to the city’s national significance.
Mamdani, the first South Asian and Muslim to be elected Mayor of New York City, said affordability and the well-being of the city’s more than 8.5 million residents will guide his approach to federal engagement.
