Trump ‘feels threatened’ by NYC mayoral campaign: Zohran Mamdani

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani on Monday said US President Donald Trump was 'threatened' by his campaign, after Trump warned voters that the city’s 'survival' was at stake if the Democratic nominee won Tuesday’s election.

Speaking to CNN on the eve of Election Day, Mamdani said Trump was reacting to a campaign focused on cost-of-living issues affecting working-class New Yorkers.

“You can clearly see that Donald Trump is threatened by our campaign. He’s threatened because, like his, we’ve diagnosed the crisis in working-class New Yorkers’ lives — the cost of living. But unlike him, we’re actually going to deliver on that,” he said.

Mamdani criticised Trump for spending $300 million on White House renovations, saying the same amount could fund SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits for 100,000 New Yorkers.

He argued that federal funding for New York cannot be decided by the President based on political preferences, stating, “This is money New Yorkers are owed, and this is money we’re going to fight for.”