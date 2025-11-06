Trump blasts Mamdani’s ‘angry’ victory speech, urges mayor-elect to ‘respect Washington’

US President Donald Trump has hit out at New York City’s Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, describing his election night victory speech as “very angry” and cautioning that he is “off to a bad start” unless he shows respect towards Washington.

In an interview with Fox News in Miami on Wednesday, Trump said Mamdani’s tone was hostile and suggested that cooperation between the federal government and the incoming city administration could be strained if the new mayor continued on the same path.

“Yeah, I thought it was a very angry speech — certainly angry toward me,” Trump remarked. “He should be nice to me. I’m the one that has to approve a lot of things coming to him. So he’s off to a bad start.”

Mamdani, who made history as New York’s first immigrant mayor-elect, used his fiery victory address to take direct aim at Trump, vowing to challenge corruption, protect workers, and defend immigrants amid the president’s ongoing crackdown on immigration.

“After all, if anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him,” Mamdani declared to roaring applause. “And if there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power.”

The 33-year-old politician, born to Ugandan-Indian parents, said New York would remain “a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants, and now, led by an immigrant.”

He also took aim at Trump’s real estate record, pledging to hold “bad landlords” accountable and end what he described as “a culture of corruption” that allows billionaires to dodge taxes.

“So hear me, President Trump, when I say this,” Mamdani said. “To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”