24 Indian crew members rescued after missile attack on tanker off Oman coast
Incident involved MT Marivex, which was anchored off Masirah, Oman, when it was reportedly struck in a missile attack on 8 June
All 24 Indian crew members aboard a Palau-flagged merchant tanker were safely rescued after the vessel came under a missile attack off the coast of Oman, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said on Tuesday.
The incident involved MT Marivex, which was anchored off Masirah, Oman, when it was reportedly struck in a missile attack on 8 June.
According to the ICG, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai received information about the attack from a relative of one of the crew members onboard and immediately launched efforts to coordinate a rescue operation.
"Recognising the gravity of the situation and the immediate threat to the safety of the crew, MRCC Mumbai promptly established communication with the Oman Maritime Search and Rescue Centre (OMSC) and requested urgent assistance for the vessel and its crew," the Coast Guard said.
Following the alert, Omani authorities assumed responsibility for the rescue mission and swiftly mobilised resources to assist the stranded seafarers.
The Oman Maritime Search and Rescue Centre diverted a nearby vessel to the area and deployed two rescue helicopters to evacuate the crew.
Throughout the operation, the Indian and Omani rescue centres maintained continuous coordination to monitor developments and ensure the safety of all personnel onboard.
Later the same day, Omani authorities confirmed that all 24 Indian sailors had been successfully rescued by helicopters of the Oman Navy.
The crew members are reported to be safe, with no casualties or injuries.
The vessel remains anchored off Masirah as authorities continue to assess the situation.
The Coast Guard said the successful operation underscored the importance of international maritime cooperation and highlighted the close coordination between Indian and Omani maritime rescue agencies in responding to emergencies at sea.
The circumstances surrounding the missile attack are yet to be officially detailed, but the incident comes amid heightened security concerns in regional waters.
With PTI inputs
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