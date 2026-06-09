24 Indian crew members rescued after missile attack on tanker off Oman coast

All 24 Indian crew members aboard a Palau-flagged merchant tanker were safely rescued after the vessel came under a missile attack off the coast of Oman, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said on Tuesday.

The incident involved MT Marivex, which was anchored off Masirah, Oman, when it was reportedly struck in a missile attack on 8 June.

According to the ICG, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai received information about the attack from a relative of one of the crew members onboard and immediately launched efforts to coordinate a rescue operation.

"Recognising the gravity of the situation and the immediate threat to the safety of the crew, MRCC Mumbai promptly established communication with the Oman Maritime Search and Rescue Centre (OMSC) and requested urgent assistance for the vessel and its crew," the Coast Guard said.

Following the alert, Omani authorities assumed responsibility for the rescue mission and swiftly mobilised resources to assist the stranded seafarers.