Iran denies involvement in attacks on Turkey and Oman
Mojtaba Khamenei blames ‘false flag’ operations as regional tensions continue to rise
Iran has denied any involvement in recent attacks reported in Turkey and Oman, with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei asserting that neither Iranian forces nor allied groups were responsible.
In a message issued to mark Eid-ul-Fitr and Nowruz, Khamenei said Tehran maintained constructive relations with both countries and cautioned against what he described as attempts to sow division in the region.
He alleged that Israel could be carrying out “false flag” operations designed to implicate Iran and destabilise its ties with neighbouring states. He warned that similar incidents could occur elsewhere.
Reaffirming Iran’s emphasis on regional cooperation, Khamenei also called for improved relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, signalling Tehran’s willingness to support such efforts.
His remarks come amid heightened tensions across the Middle East. Earlier this week, NATO deployed an additional Patriot air defence system to southern Turkey, reinforcing existing defences in Adana province following recent security concerns.
According to Turkish officials, a ballistic missile launched from Iran on 13 March briefly entered Turkish airspace before being intercepted over the eastern Mediterranean by NATO air defence units.
The region has been on edge since late February, when joint strikes by United States and Israel targeted sites in Iran, reportedly killing senior leadership figures and military personnel. Tehran subsequently responded with waves of missile and drone attacks against Israeli territory and US assets in the region.
In his address, Khamenei also turned to domestic priorities, calling for improvements in living standards and infrastructure, and declaring the new year as one focused on a “resistance economy” driven by national unity.
Despite Iran’s denials, the sequence of incidents has added to concerns over further escalation, with multiple actors reinforcing defences and reassessing security across the region.
With IANS inputs
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