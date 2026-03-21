Iran denies involvement in attacks on Turkey and Oman

Iran has denied any involvement in recent attacks reported in Turkey and Oman, with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei asserting that neither Iranian forces nor allied groups were responsible.

In a message issued to mark Eid-ul-Fitr and Nowruz, Khamenei said Tehran maintained constructive relations with both countries and cautioned against what he described as attempts to sow division in the region.

He alleged that Israel could be carrying out “false flag” operations designed to implicate Iran and destabilise its ties with neighbouring states. He warned that similar incidents could occur elsewhere.

Reaffirming Iran’s emphasis on regional cooperation, Khamenei also called for improved relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, signalling Tehran’s willingness to support such efforts.