297 orphans evacuated from Khartoum to safety: UN

At least 297 orphaned children have been safely relocated from the Sudanese capital of Khartoum to a transit centre in a safer location in the violence-hit country.



"The safe movement of these incredibly vulnerable children to a place of safety offers a ray of light in the midst of the ongoing conflict in Sudan," said Mandeep O'Brien, the Unicef Representative in Sudan, said in an official statement on Thursday.



"Many millions of children remain at risk across Sudan, threatened by the fighting, displacement and the subsequent impact of on the provision of lifesaving services-their lives and their futures are being endangered by this conflict every day."