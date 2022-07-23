3 killed in US park shooting

Three people were killed in a shooting at a park in the US state of Iowa and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said in a statement.



Police were notified of a triple homicide at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground in Jackson County at about 6.23 a.m. on Friday, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.



Officers located three deceased bodies and later found that a camper was unaccounted for, it said.