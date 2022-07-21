Rupee falls 1 paisa to all-time low of 80.06 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee depreciated 1 paisa to its all-time low of 80.06 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday amid demand for dollar from oil importers and firm crude oil prices.

Forex traders said the rupee is hovering around 80 level as the overall gains in crude prices in the last few days, wherein Brent has risen above USD 106 per barrel mark, is putting pressure on the local unit.

Moreover, rising current account deficit and trade deficit also weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 80.03 against the US dollar, then fell to a record low of 80.06, registering a decline of just 1 paisa over the last close.

On Wednesday, the rupee for the first time settled below the 80-level against the US currency due to strong dollar demand from importers and fiscal slippage concerns.