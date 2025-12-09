30 injured as 7.5-m quake hits Japan; authorities warn of bigger tremor

At least 30 people were injured after a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Japan late on Monday night, unleashing tsunami waves that rose up to 70 centimetres along sections of the Pacific coast, local media reported on Tuesday, citing government officials.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said the quake struck at 11:15 pm, its epicentre lying off the eastern coast of Aomori Prefecture at a depth of 54 kilometres — a violent shudder from the depths of the Pacific.

Kyodo News reported that the agency warned of the possibility of another tremor of equal or greater force in the coming days, raising anxiety across the region as aftershocks continued to rattle communities through the night.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged residents to remain vigilant throughout the week, advising households to secure furniture, brace loose items, and closely follow updates from local authorities and the weather agency. The prime minister’s words carried the weight of experience, echoing through a nation all too familiar with the dangers beneath its feet.