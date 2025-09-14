Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Assam, no immediate damage reported

An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck parts of northeast India on Sunday afternoon. According to officials, there have been no immediate reports of any casualties or structural damage.

The National Centre for Seismology reported that the tremor was recorded at 4.41 pm, with its epicentre located in Udalguri district of Assam. The quake struck at a shallow depth of just 5 km, which can often intensify the sensation of shaking experienced at the surface.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the development in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

“The epicentre (of the earthquake) was near Udalguri. So far, there has been no report of any major damage or loss of life. We are actively monitoring the situation.”

The tremors were felt strongly across several districts of Assam, including Sonitpur, Tamulpur, and Nalbari, in addition to Udalguri. In Guwahati, startled residents rushed out of their homes and office buildings as a safety precaution.

Neighbouring states also reported mild to moderate tremors. In parts of western Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, including the state capital Itanagar, people evacuated homes and shops in fear. Eyewitnesses in Itanagar said buildings shook noticeably, prompting many to gather in open spaces.

Dani Sulu, Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, said: “The situation is being closely monitored, but there is no cause for alarm.”

He confirmed that there were no current reports of injuries or structural damage in the state.