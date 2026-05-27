31 killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon; Tehran accuses US of truce violation

At least 31 people were killed and 40 others injured on Tuesday after Israeli forces intensified attacks across southern Lebanon, targeting towns and villages amid expanding ground operations near the border, the Al Jazeera reported.

The fresh wave of strikes came alongside dozens of forced displacement orders issued by the Israeli military for areas in southern and eastern Lebanon, triggering panic and a mass civilian exodus from conflict-hit regions.

Residents in southern Lebanon reported scenes of chaos as Israeli ground troops pushed deeper into Lebanese territory, with families fleeing bombardment and seeking shelter in safer areas. The escalation has heightened fears of a broader regional conflict as cross-border tensions continue to spiral.