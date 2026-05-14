UNICEF warns of rising child casualties, trauma in Lebanon despite ceasefire
At least 59 children killed or injured in Lebanon over the past week despite an ongoing ceasefire, says UNICEF
At least 59 children were reportedly killed or injured in Lebanon over the past week despite an ongoing ceasefire, UNICEF said, warning of escalating physical and psychological suffering among children caught in the conflict.
According to Lebanon’s health ministry, at least 23 children have been killed and 93 injured since the ceasefire took effect between 16 and 17 April. Since 2 March, the total child toll has risen to 200 dead and 806 injured.
The warning came as Israeli strikes intensified across southern and central Lebanon on Wednesday, killing at least 33 people, including women and children, according to Lebanon’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center and local media reports.
“Children are being killed and injured when they should be returning to classrooms, playing with friends, and recovering from months of fear and upheaval,” said Edouard Beigbeder.
Beigbeder said the ceasefire agreement had failed to shield children from repeated violence and trauma, cautioning that the psychological scars could have lifelong consequences.
UNICEF said more than 770,000 children across Lebanon are grappling with severe emotional distress caused by repeated displacement, bombardment and loss. Reported symptoms include anxiety, fear, nightmares, insomnia and feelings of hopelessness among both children and caregivers.
Meanwhile, United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said a series of drone explosions near and inside its positions in southern Lebanon endangered peacekeepers and damaged UN infrastructure.
In a statement, UNIFIL said several presumed Hezbollah drones detonated on Monday and Tuesday near its headquarters in the southern town of Naqoura, an area where Israeli troops were believed to be operating nearby.
Three drones exploded within metres of the headquarters on Monday evening, followed by another blast in the same area on Tuesday. Minutes later, an additional drone detonated inside the compound, damaging several buildings. No injuries were reported.
UNIFIL expressed growing concern over the activities of both Hezbollah operatives and Israeli soldiers near UN positions, saying it had formally protested the movement of Israeli military vehicles near its headquarters as well as the presence of non-state armed actors around peacekeeping sites.
With IANS inputs
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