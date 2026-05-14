UNICEF warns of rising child casualties, trauma in Lebanon despite ceasefire

At least 59 children were reportedly killed or injured in Lebanon over the past week despite an ongoing ceasefire, UNICEF said, warning of escalating physical and psychological suffering among children caught in the conflict.

According to Lebanon’s health ministry, at least 23 children have been killed and 93 injured since the ceasefire took effect between 16 and 17 April. Since 2 March, the total child toll has risen to 200 dead and 806 injured.

The warning came as Israeli strikes intensified across southern and central Lebanon on Wednesday, killing at least 33 people, including women and children, according to Lebanon’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center and local media reports.

“Children are being killed and injured when they should be returning to classrooms, playing with friends, and recovering from months of fear and upheaval,” said Edouard Beigbeder.