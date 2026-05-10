West Asia on edge: Israel pounds Lebanon as Gulf waters simmer with threats

The shadow of conflict continues to darken West Asia, with violence intensifying across multiple fronts despite fragile diplomatic efforts to prevent a wider regional war.

Israel’s relentless bombardment of Lebanon showed no signs of easing on Saturday, as fresh strikes reportedly killed at least 24 people, deepening fears of further escalation along the volatile border, the Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, the uneasy ceasefire between Iran and the United States continues to hold, though tensions remain dangerously high amid sporadic confrontations in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz — a key artery for global oil shipments.