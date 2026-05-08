Oil surges above $100 as US-Iran clashes rattle Strait of Hormuz

Global oil prices surged on Thursday after renewed clashes between the United States and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz heightened fears of further disruption to global energy supplies.

Brent crude futures climbed by as much as 7.5 per cent during volatile trading before easing slightly in early Asian trade on Friday. The international benchmark was trading at around $101.12 per barrel at 03:00 GMT after earlier touching an intraday high of $103.70.

The sharp movement in oil prices followed reports of military exchanges between US and Iranian forces in and around the strategic waterway, despite a ceasefire announced between the two sides on April 7.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical shipping routes, carrying nearly one-fifth of global oil and natural gas supplies.

According to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), American forces launched retaliatory strikes after three US Navy guided-missile destroyers were targeted by Iranian missiles, drones and small attack boats in the strait, the Al Jazeera reported.

Earlier, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters accused the United States of breaching the ceasefire by attacking an Iranian oil tanker and another vessel near the strategic waterway.

Iranian officials also alleged that US strikes targeted civilian areas, including Qeshm Island.