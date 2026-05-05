Trump warns Iran of severe retaliation if it attacks US vessels in Hormuz
Iran pushes back against allegations, with officials denying any deliberate attack on foreign commercial vessels
US President Donald Trump on Monday issued a stark warning to Iran, saying it would be “blown off the face of the Earth” if it targeted US vessels escorting ships through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
The remarks came amid heightened tensions following reports that ships moving under a US-led escort operation — dubbed “Project Freedom” by United States Central Command — came under attack in the region.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump alleged that Iranian forces had fired on multiple vessels, including a South Korean cargo ship. “Iran has taken some shots at unrelated nations with respect to ship movement… including a South Korean cargo ship. Perhaps it’s time for South Korea to come and join the mission,” he said.
He also claimed that US forces had responded by destroying several small Iranian boats. “We’ve shot down seven small boats — or, as they like to call them, ‘fast’ boats. It’s all they have left… At this moment, there has been no damage going through the Strait,” Trump added, noting that senior defence officials would brief the media on the situation.
In an interview with Fox News, the US president escalated his rhetoric, warning of overwhelming retaliation if Iran directly targeted American naval assets. “If they attack our vessels, Iran will be blown off the face of the Earth,” he said, while emphasising a continued US military build-up in the region. “We have more weapons and ammunition at a much higher grade… we can use all of that, and we will, if we need it.”
Iran swiftly pushed back against the allegations, with officials denying any deliberate attack on foreign commercial vessels. A spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry said Tehran remained committed to freedom of navigation but warned against what it described as “provocative military posturing” by the United States.
State-linked media in Iran reported that any incidents in the waterway were being “misrepresented,” accusing Washington of using unverified claims to justify an expanded military presence in the Gulf.
Iranian officials also cautioned that any escalation or direct confrontation would destabilise global energy routes, reiterating that security in the Strait should be maintained through regional cooperation rather than “external intervention”.
The Strait of Hormuz — through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply passes — has remained on edge amid the ongoing crisis, with global markets closely watching developments for signs of further escalation.
With IANS inputs
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