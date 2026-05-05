Trump warns Iran of severe retaliation if it attacks US vessels in Hormuz

US President Donald Trump on Monday issued a stark warning to Iran, saying it would be “blown off the face of the Earth” if it targeted US vessels escorting ships through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

The remarks came amid heightened tensions following reports that ships moving under a US-led escort operation — dubbed “Project Freedom” by United States Central Command — came under attack in the region.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump alleged that Iranian forces had fired on multiple vessels, including a South Korean cargo ship. “Iran has taken some shots at unrelated nations with respect to ship movement… including a South Korean cargo ship. Perhaps it’s time for South Korea to come and join the mission,” he said.

He also claimed that US forces had responded by destroying several small Iranian boats. “We’ve shot down seven small boats — or, as they like to call them, ‘fast’ boats. It’s all they have left… At this moment, there has been no damage going through the Strait,” Trump added, noting that senior defence officials would brief the media on the situation.