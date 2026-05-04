Iran says US has responded to Tehran’s 14-point plan to end war
Iran insists its nuclear programme is peaceful, despite concerns over its enrichment levels
Iran has confirmed that the United States has responded to its 14-point proposal aimed at ending the ongoing regional conflict, with Tehran now reviewing the reply.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, speaking to state-run IRIB TV, said the proposal is strictly focused on de-escalation and does not touch upon nuclear issues. “At present, we are focused on the parameters related to ending the war in the region, including Lebanon,” he said, adding, “we have no nuclear negotiation at this stage”.
Baghaei reiterated that the plan contains “nothing pertaining to the nuclear field’s details”, underlining Tehran’s position that the immediate priority is to halt hostilities. His remarks come amid longstanding US demands to link broader negotiations with Iran’s nuclear programme — something Tehran has consistently resisted in the current context.
Iran has repeatedly maintained that its nuclear activities are for peaceful purposes, despite international concerns over its enrichment levels.
Separately, foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held discussions with key international counterparts to advance diplomatic efforts. In phone calls with Oman’s foreign minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi and Germany’s foreign minister Johann Wadephul, Araghchi outlined Tehran’s latest initiatives to end the conflict, according to statements from the Iranian foreign ministry.
The developments follow months of escalating tensions that began with the 28 February joint US-Israel strikes on Tehran, which targeted multiple sites in the Iranian capital and other cities. The strikes reportedly killed senior leadership figures, including then supreme leader Ali Khamenei, along with military commanders and civilians.
Iran retaliated with waves of missile and drone attacks aimed at Israel and US-linked targets across the region, pushing the conflict to the brink of a wider war.
A ceasefire brokered on 8 April temporarily halted hostilities, but subsequent talks between Iranian and US delegations in Islamabad failed to yield a breakthrough, leaving the situation fragile despite ongoing diplomatic engagement.
With IANS inputs
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