Iran says US has responded to Tehran’s 14-point plan to end war

Iran has confirmed that the United States has responded to its 14-point proposal aimed at ending the ongoing regional conflict, with Tehran now reviewing the reply.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, speaking to state-run IRIB TV, said the proposal is strictly focused on de-escalation and does not touch upon nuclear issues. “At present, we are focused on the parameters related to ending the war in the region, including Lebanon,” he said, adding, “we have no nuclear negotiation at this stage”.

Baghaei reiterated that the plan contains “nothing pertaining to the nuclear field’s details”, underlining Tehran’s position that the immediate priority is to halt hostilities. His remarks come amid longstanding US demands to link broader negotiations with Iran’s nuclear programme — something Tehran has consistently resisted in the current context.

Iran has repeatedly maintained that its nuclear activities are for peaceful purposes, despite international concerns over its enrichment levels.