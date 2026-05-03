Iran pushes for war settlement within 30 days as Trump fuels uncertainty

Iran has proposed a 30-day roadmap to end the ongoing conflict with the United States, seeking a comprehensive settlement that includes lifting sanctions, ending the American naval blockade and halting military operations across the region, according to Iranian state-linked media reports.

The latest Iranian proposal, described as a 14-point response to Washington’s earlier nine-point framework, was conveyed to the US through Pakistan, which has been facilitating indirect communication between the two sides.

The semi-official Nour News agency, which maintains close links with Iran’s security establishment, reported that Tehran wanted all major issues resolved within 30 days and was seeking a permanent end to the war rather than another temporary ceasefire extension.

Trump says he is reviewing proposal

Donald Trump said on Saturday that he was examining the latest Iranian proposal but expressed doubts over whether it would ultimately produce an agreement.

Trump had earlier rejected a previous Iranian proposal this week, though diplomatic contacts between the two sides have continued despite the fragile nature of the three-week ceasefire currently in place.

The Iranian proposal reportedly demands:

Complete lifting of US sanctions on Iran

End of the US naval blockade

Withdrawal of American military forces from the region

Cessation of hostilities involving Israel, including operations in Lebanon

A broader settlement replacing the current truce arrangement

Pakistan and Oman continue mediation efforts

According to Iranian media, the latest response was transmitted through Pakistani intermediaries.

Pakistan has hosted earlier rounds of indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran during the conflict.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks on Sunday with Badr al Busaidi, whose country had earlier mediated discussions between Iran and the United States before fighting escalated.