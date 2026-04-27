Iran offers to reopen Strait of Hormuz if US lifts blockade and war ends
Proposal relayed via Pakistan as ceasefire holds; oil prices surge amid ongoing standoff
Iran has offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and restore shipping in the strategic waterway if the United States lifts its blockade and the ongoing conflict ends, according to regional officials familiar with the negotiations.
The proposal, conveyed to Washington through Pakistan, suggests deferring discussions on Iran’s nuclear programme to a later phase, even as core disagreements between the two sides remain unresolved.
The offer comes at a time when a fragile ceasefire between Iran and the US is holding, but a permanent settlement remains elusive following the outbreak of conflict on 28 February.
US President Donald Trump is unlikely to accept the proposal in its current form, as it does not address Washington’s concerns over Iran’s nuclear ambitions, officials indicated.
Iran has maintained that its nuclear programme is peaceful, while the US has insisted on curbs on Tehran’s enriched uranium stockpile.
Strait remains critical pressure point
The Strait of Hormuz, through which about one-fifth of global oil and gas trade passes in normal times, remains at the centre of the standoff.
Iran’s disruption of traffic has emerged as a key strategic lever, while the US blockade aims to restrict Tehran’s oil exports and revenue streams.
The shutdown has led to tankers being stranded in the Gulf and has triggered a sharp rise in global energy prices.
Brent crude was trading at around $108 per barrel on Monday, nearly 50 per cent higher than pre-war levels.
The impact has extended beyond energy markets, with rising costs of fertilisers, food and other essential goods.
Diplomatic efforts intensify
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg, with Moscow signalling support for efforts to stabilise the region.
Araghchi described the engagement as an opportunity to consult on developments related to the war.
Pakistan has been attempting to revive stalled negotiations between Tehran and Washington, though planned talks in Islamabad were called off after the US withdrew its delegation.
Iran has also engaged with regional actors including Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia as part of broader diplomatic outreach.
Conditions and sticking points
According to officials, Iran has insisted that the US lift its blockade before any fresh negotiations begin.
There are also proposals under discussion for mechanisms involving transit arrangements or toll systems in the strait, though details remain unclear.
Despite recent diplomatic activity, significant gaps persist between the two sides on key issues, including sanctions relief, security guarantees and nuclear oversight.
The conflict has resulted in thousands of casualties across the region and has disrupted global trade flows, highlighting the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz.
While the ceasefire has reduced immediate hostilities, the situation remains fluid, with negotiations continuing through multiple channels.
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