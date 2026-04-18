Iran threatens to close Hormuz again as US maintains its blockade

Iran said it had fully reopened the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping, but uncertainty remained on Saturday over how freely vessels would be able to pass through the strategic waterway as Tehran indicated it would continue to exercise control and warned it could shut the route again if the United States maintained its blockade of Iranian ships and ports.

The announcement on Friday concerning the narrow maritime corridor — through which roughly 20 per cent of global oil supply is transported — came as a 10-day truce between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon appeared to hold.

US President Donald Trump said the American blockade would remain “in full force” until Tehran reached a broader agreement with Washington, including on its nuclear programme.

Asked what would happen if no agreement was reached when the ceasefire expires next week, Trump told reporters he might not extend the truce, warning that the blockade would continue and that military action could resume. At the same time, he expressed confidence that negotiations would ultimately succeed and dismissed the possibility of Iran imposing tolls or restrictions on vessels using the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump initially welcomed Tehran’s announcement on social media, describing the waterway as “fully open and ready for full passage”. However, he later clarified that the US naval blockade would remain in place until negotiations with Iran were “100 per cent complete”.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said vessels would transit the strait using routes designated by the Islamic Republic in coordination with Iranian authorities, signalling that Tehran intended to retain oversight of shipping movements. It remained unclear whether ships would face additional conditions or charges.