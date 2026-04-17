Israel to keep security buffer in south Lebanon despite ceasefire: Netanyahu
Prime minister signals openness to peace talks while insisting on Hezbollah disarmament and continued military presence
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israeli forces will continue to hold a security buffer zone in southern Lebanon even after a newly announced ceasefire with Hezbollah comes into effect.
In a recorded statement issued on Thursday, Netanyahu confirmed that Israel would maintain a 10-kilometre zone inside Lebanese territory, rejecting calls for a full withdrawal to the internationally recognised border. He argued that the presence was necessary to prevent cross-border attacks, including incursions and anti-tank fire targeting northern Israeli communities.
The remarks followed an announcement by Donald Trump, who said a 10-day ceasefire had been agreed between Israel and Lebanon. According to Trump, the truce was reached after discussions with Netanyahu and Joseph Aoun and is scheduled to begin at 5 pm US Eastern Time (2100 GMT).
Despite the temporary halt in hostilities, Netanyahu signalled that Israel would not scale back its strategic posture along the northern frontier. He said the proposed buffer zone would serve as a safeguard against further attacks from Hezbollah, which operates extensively in southern Lebanon.
At the same time, Netanyahu indicated there may be a diplomatic opening, describing the moment as an opportunity to pursue a “historic peace agreement” with Lebanon. He added that Trump had expressed interest in facilitating talks and potentially hosting both leaders to advance negotiations.
According to the Israeli prime minister, any future agreement would hinge on two key conditions: the disarmament of Hezbollah and the establishment of a durable peace framework between the two countries.
Netanyahu also addressed regional tensions involving Iran, claiming that Washington remained committed to maintaining a naval blockade and dismantling what remains of Iran’s nuclear capabilities. He described these efforts as potentially transformative for Israel’s long-term security and political landscape.
The ceasefire is expected to provide a temporary pause in fighting that intensified after Israel expanded operations against Iran-linked groups, including Hezbollah. While Lebanon is not formally at war with Israel, the militant group’s activities in the south have repeatedly drawn retaliatory strikes, fuelling instability along the border.
With IANS inputs
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