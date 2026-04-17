Israel to keep security buffer in south Lebanon despite ceasefire: Netanyahu

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israeli forces will continue to hold a security buffer zone in southern Lebanon even after a newly announced ceasefire with Hezbollah comes into effect.

In a recorded statement issued on Thursday, Netanyahu confirmed that Israel would maintain a 10-kilometre zone inside Lebanese territory, rejecting calls for a full withdrawal to the internationally recognised border. He argued that the presence was necessary to prevent cross-border attacks, including incursions and anti-tank fire targeting northern Israeli communities.

The remarks followed an announcement by Donald Trump, who said a 10-day ceasefire had been agreed between Israel and Lebanon. According to Trump, the truce was reached after discussions with Netanyahu and Joseph Aoun and is scheduled to begin at 5 pm US Eastern Time (2100 GMT).

Despite the temporary halt in hostilities, Netanyahu signalled that Israel would not scale back its strategic posture along the northern frontier. He said the proposed buffer zone would serve as a safeguard against further attacks from Hezbollah, which operates extensively in southern Lebanon.