32 dead, 700 injured as twin quakes rock Venezuela; emergency declared
Acting President Delcy Rodriguez says death toll could rise as rescue teams work to reach worst-hit areas
At least 32 people were killed and more than 700 injured after two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela within minutes of each other, triggering widespread destruction, building collapses and a nationwide State of Emergency.
Acting President Delcy Rodriguez announced the casualty figures on Thursday, warning that the toll could rise significantly as rescue teams struggle to reach some of the worst-hit areas.
The coastal state of La Guaira, north of the capital Caracas, emerged as the epicentre of the humanitarian crisis, with authorities describing it as a "disaster zone" after dozens of buildings were reduced to rubble.
"La Guaira state is a true tragedy," Rodriguez said during an address on state television.
Officials cautioned that the preliminary death toll of 32 and more than 700 injuries does not include casualties from La Guaira, where communication networks remain severely disrupted, hampering damage assessments and rescue efforts.
According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck at 2204 GMT on Wednesday, followed just one minute later by a stronger magnitude 7.5 tremor. Both quakes were centred near the coastal town of Moron, about 160 kilometres west of Caracas.
The earthquakes occurred at a shallow depth of just 10 kilometres, a factor that often amplifies ground shaking and increases the potential for severe structural damage.
In the wake of the disaster, Rodriguez declared a State of Emergency across Venezuela and urged citizens to remain calm while authorities coordinate rescue and relief operations.
"Following the strong earthquakes recorded this afternoon in the country, we have declared a State of Emergency throughout the national territory," she said in a post on X.
The government also announced the closure of Maiquetia International Airport after infrastructure damage was reported. Emergency responders, military personnel, medical teams and civil protection units have been deployed nationwide to assist affected communities and search for survivors trapped beneath collapsed structures.
Interior, justice and peace minister Diosdado Cabello said the earthquakes caused significant damage in multiple cities across the country. Several buildings reportedly collapsed in eastern Caracas, though authorities have yet to provide a detailed breakdown of casualties from the capital.
Cabello warned residents to stay away from damaged structures and avoid remaining indoors where possible, citing the threat of powerful aftershocks that could trigger further collapses.
He called on Venezuelans to remain united as emergency services continue rescue efforts.
The powerful tremors were also felt beyond Venezuela's borders. Colombian media reported strong shaking in several cities across neighbouring Colombia, prompting evacuations and public concern, though no major damage was immediately reported there.
The USGS warned that the twin earthquakes are likely to result in substantial casualties and extensive economic losses due to their strength, shallow depth and proximity to populated areas.
Search-and-rescue operations are continuing across Venezuela as authorities race against time to locate survivors and assess the full scale of one of the country's deadliest natural disasters in recent years.
With IANS inputs