32 dead, 700 injured as twin quakes rock Venezuela; emergency declared

At least 32 people were killed and more than 700 injured after two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela within minutes of each other, triggering widespread destruction, building collapses and a nationwide State of Emergency.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez announced the casualty figures on Thursday, warning that the toll could rise significantly as rescue teams struggle to reach some of the worst-hit areas.

The coastal state of La Guaira, north of the capital Caracas, emerged as the epicentre of the humanitarian crisis, with authorities describing it as a "disaster zone" after dozens of buildings were reduced to rubble.

"La Guaira state is a true tragedy," Rodriguez said during an address on state television.

Officials cautioned that the preliminary death toll of 32 and more than 700 injuries does not include casualties from La Guaira, where communication networks remain severely disrupted, hampering damage assessments and rescue efforts.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck at 2204 GMT on Wednesday, followed just one minute later by a stronger magnitude 7.5 tremor. Both quakes were centred near the coastal town of Moron, about 160 kilometres west of Caracas.