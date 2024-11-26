36 killed, 17 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

At least 36 people were killed and 17 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on southern and eastern Lebanon, according to media reports.

Israeli airstrikes on the eastern Lebanese governorate of Baalbek-Hermel killed 11 people, including eight in a residential apartment in the village of Nabi Chit and three others in Hermel, the official National News Agency ( NNA) reported on Monday, 25 November.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon killed 25 people, including nine in the village of Maarakeh, three in the village of Ain Baal, two in the town of Ghazieh, 10 in the Tyre district, and one in the village of Yohmor, the NNA reported, adding that the airstrikes also injured 17 people in Tyre.

On Monday, Hezbollah targeted Shraga Base, the administrative headquarters of the Golani Brigade Command, north of the occupied city of Acre, with a barrage of rockets, the NNA reported.