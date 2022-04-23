3rd rocket fired into Israel from Gaza in 24 hrs

In a span of 24 hours, a third rocket from the Gaza Strip was fired into Israel on Saturday, following two from the Hamas-ruled enclave the previous night.



The rocket landed in open territory, with no damage or injuries reported, according to the Israel Defense Forces.



In response to several rockets fired into Israel from Gaza in the past week after several months of calm, Israel announced the temporary closure of the sole pedestrian crossing from the enclave to the Jewish state, reports Xinhua news agency.