4 Indian students jailed in Singapore for shoplifting items worth over Rs 1 lakh

The four shoplifters, who were on student passes in Singapore, studied in different schools but lived together in the same flat. They stole the items by removing the price tags which contained radio-frequency identification (RFID). They then bought tote bags at the self-checkout area, stuffed the items into the bags, and pretended that they had paid for all of them.

Deputy public prosecutor Maximilian Chew told the court that one of the shoplifting incidents happened on 12 October at the Uniqlo outlet in Orchard Central.

Three other Indian nationals, identified in court documents as Bhavik (24), Vishal (23), and Darshan (22), were also reportedly in on the conspiracy. The group went to the store at around 6.00 pm and stole 64 pieces of apparel worth SG$1,788 in total.

Following this, they again went to the outlet four days later along with four other Indian nationals — Bhavik, Shivam (27), Jay (26), and Mili (27) — but left hurriedly after a store security officer noticed them and asked for a receipt as proof of payment.