Death of Indian-origin student-athlete in Singapore: Coach failed to check on his health: Report

An investigation into the death of a 14-year-old Indian-origin student-athlete at the Singapore Sports School, has revealed there was a safety lapse as his badminton coach failed to check on his well-being before leaving the track.

The coach has been served a notice of dismissal, according to a Channel News Asia report on Saturday.

Pranav Madhaik, who was part of the school's badminton academy and had aspired to be an Olympic champion, felt unwell following a 400-metre fitness time trial on October 5.

Pranav was taken to the National University Hospital and he died on Wednesday (October 11).

In a press release on Saturday, the Singapore Sports School laid out the timeline of events leading to the boy's death and the findings of the investigation.