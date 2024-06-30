40 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza: Health authorities

At least 40 Palestinians were killed and 224 others injured in Israeli attacks across the besieged Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, according to health authorities controlled by Hamas.

The latest casualties bring the total Palestinian death toll to 37,834, with 86,858 injuries reported since the outbreak of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in October 2023, the health authorities said on Saturday.

Officials added that rescue teams faced significant obstacles in reaching areas targeted by attacks due to fuel shortages and intense clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian armed factions, particularly in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza and the Shujaeya neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City, Xinhua news agency reported.

Avichay Adraee, an Israeli military spokesperson, said in a press statement on Saturday that the Israeli forces are continuing the attack on "terrorist" targets in the Shujaeya area, fighting simultaneously above and below ground.