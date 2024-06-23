At least 42 Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza City

At least 42 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on residential houses in two areas of Gaza City, according to Palestinian security and medical sources.

"About 18 were killed and dozens of others wounded in al-Shati refugee camp after the Israeli warplanes attacked a residential square," Palestinian medical sources told Xinhua news agency on Saturday, 23 June.

The medical sources noted that the number of victims was likely to increase as the civil defence teams were still trying to pull out the victims from the rubble, adding that the residential square had become "a huge amount of ruins".

Palestinian security sources said that Israeli warplanes launched several raids on the al-Shati refugee camp, destroying seven inhabited homes, Xinhua news agency reported.