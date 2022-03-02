4,000 luxury cars like Lamborghinis, Bentleys sink in the Atlantic

"The 22 crew members did not need medical assistance on arrival, having been taken to a local hotel. The owner of the ship 'Felicity Ace' is in contact with the logistic agent in order to draw up a plan for the towing of the ship," the navy had said.



The Felicity Ace ship was heading from Germany to a port in Rhode Island, the US, when it issued distress signals this week.



According to Importinfo.com, the electric vehicles may have been Audi E-tron Sportbacks.