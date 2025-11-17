45 Indian Umrah pilgrims feared dead in tragic Saudi bus crash
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge condoles the death of Indian pilgrims and urges Centre to coordinate closely with state authorities
At least 45 people, mostly from Hyderabad, are feared dead in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia, the city police chief said on Monday, citing preliminary reports.
Hyderabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar told reporters that 54 pilgrims had travelled from the city to Jeddah on 9 November, with plans to return on 23 November. Of them, four travelled separately by car to Madinah on Sunday, while another four remained in Mecca.
The bus carrying Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker near Madinah early on Monday, according to Saudi local media. Officials working to verify their identities.
Telangana information technology minister D. Sridhar Babu said preliminary inputs suggest that 16 of those killed were Hyderabad residents, most reportedly from the Bazarghat area of Mallepalli. State authorities are in contact with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh as efforts continue to gather accurate details.
The accident occurred around 1.30 am IST in Mufrihat, approximately 160 km from Madinah. The bus was carrying 43 passengers, and only one person is thought to have survived. According to relatives, the group had departed Hyderabad on 9 November and was returning to Madinah after performing Umrah in Mecca. They had travelled through Al Meena and Al Mecca Travels in Nampally.
External affairs minister S. Jaishankar expressed deep shock over the tragedy involving Indian nationals. He said that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah were providing “the fullest support” to affected families and extended his condolences to the bereaved. He also wished a swift recovery to the injured.
The Indian Consulate in Jeddah has set up a 24x7 helpline for families seeking information. In a statement posted on X, the mission said: “In view of a tragic bus accident near Madina involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in the Consulate General of India, Jeddah. The helpline number is 8002440003.”
The Telangana government has instructed officials to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and Saudi authorities to expedite relief efforts. Chief minister A. Revanth Reddy directed chief secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and DGP Shivadhar Reddy to immediately collect details of those on board the bus. A control room has also been activated at the State Secretariat to assist families.
Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi called for urgent intervention from the Centre, saying he had spoken to officials at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, as well as to two Hyderabad-based travel agencies. He urged external affairs minister Jaishankar to ensure the repatriation of the bodies and proper medical care for any survivors.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed grief over the incident and requested the Union government to work closely with state authorities to support affected families. He said he had asked the Telangana chief minister to extend all possible assistance and was monitoring the situation.
Chief minister Revanth Reddy said the news of several Telangana residents losing their lives was deeply distressing and assured families that the state government would stand by them during this crisis.
With agency inputs