45 Indian Umrah pilgrims feared dead in tragic Saudi bus crash

At least 45 people, mostly from Hyderabad, are feared dead in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia, the city police chief said on Monday, citing preliminary reports.

Hyderabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar told reporters that 54 pilgrims had travelled from the city to Jeddah on 9 November, with plans to return on 23 November. Of them, four travelled separately by car to Madinah on Sunday, while another four remained in Mecca.

The bus carrying Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker near Madinah early on Monday, according to Saudi local media. Officials working to verify their identities.

Telangana information technology minister D. Sridhar Babu said preliminary inputs suggest that 16 of those killed were Hyderabad residents, most reportedly from the Bazarghat area of Mallepalli. State authorities are in contact with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh as efforts continue to gather accurate details.

The accident occurred around 1.30 am IST in Mufrihat, approximately 160 km from Madinah. The bus was carrying 43 passengers, and only one person is thought to have survived. According to relatives, the group had departed Hyderabad on 9 November and was returning to Madinah after performing Umrah in Mecca. They had travelled through Al Meena and Al Mecca Travels in Nampally.

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar expressed deep shock over the tragedy involving Indian nationals. He said that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah were providing “the fullest support” to affected families and extended his condolences to the bereaved. He also wished a swift recovery to the injured.