Hajj is huge: Nearly 1.5 million pilgrims reach Mecca despite Saudi heat

White robes and kufis, with black burkhas dotted amidst them, filled the arrival halls in Jeddah, as over a million worshippers reached Mecca — Islam's holiest city — for the biggest Hajj pilgrimage in years, despite the sweltering Saudi Arabian heat.

Saudi officials say nearly 1.5 million foreign pilgrims have arrived in the country so far.

Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, minister of Hajj and Umrah, said in a video posted by the ministry earlier this week, "As the Hajj draws near, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia prepares... for the largest Islamic gathering in history,"

The authorities added that they expect the number of pilgrims in 2023 to reach pre-pandemic levels, as this year's Hajj will be the first without the curbs imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2019, close to 2.5 million people took part in the pilgrimage. Covid-19 regulations brought that number down to only about 10,000 in 2020, which rose to 60,000 in 2021 and 926,000 in 2022.