47 injured as Iranian missile hits Dimona, Israel’s nuclear hub

At least 47 people were injured on Saturday evening when an Iranian missile tore through the quiet desert town of Dimona, a place better known for the dome-capped silhouette of its nuclear complex and its affectionate moniker, “Little India”.

The strike, which sent shockwaves through the tightly knit community, has heightened fears of a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region.

According to Israel’s emergency service, Magen David Adom, the casualties ranged from severe to minor. A 12-year-old boy remains in serious condition after being struck by shrapnel, while a woman in her 30s suffered moderate injuries from flying glass. Dozens of others sustained light wounds — either from debris or in the frantic rush to reach shelters — and at least 14 people were treated for acute anxiety at Soroka Hospital in Beersheba.

Residents described scenes of sudden devastation. “The missile fell on a community building, and nearby older houses collapsed under the impact. Most people were in shelters, which spared them from worse injuries — except for the young boy who stayed outside,” a local resident recounted, capturing both the terror and the narrow margin by which greater tragedy was averted.