47 injured as Iranian missile hits Dimona, Israel’s nuclear hub
The missile fell on a community building, and nearby older houses collapsed under the impact, a local resident says
At least 47 people were injured on Saturday evening when an Iranian missile tore through the quiet desert town of Dimona, a place better known for the dome-capped silhouette of its nuclear complex and its affectionate moniker, “Little India”.
The strike, which sent shockwaves through the tightly knit community, has heightened fears of a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region.
According to Israel’s emergency service, Magen David Adom, the casualties ranged from severe to minor. A 12-year-old boy remains in serious condition after being struck by shrapnel, while a woman in her 30s suffered moderate injuries from flying glass. Dozens of others sustained light wounds — either from debris or in the frantic rush to reach shelters — and at least 14 people were treated for acute anxiety at Soroka Hospital in Beersheba.
Residents described scenes of sudden devastation. “The missile fell on a community building, and nearby older houses collapsed under the impact. Most people were in shelters, which spared them from worse injuries — except for the young boy who stayed outside,” a local resident recounted, capturing both the terror and the narrow margin by which greater tragedy was averted.
The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that its air defence systems had engaged the incoming ballistic missile but failed to intercept it — an unusual lapse that is now under investigation. “The incident will be investigated,” the military said, offering little immediate explanation for the breach.
Amid rising alarm, the International Atomic Energy Agency urged “maximum military restraint,” noting that while it was aware of the reports from Dimona, there was no indication of damage to the nearby Negev nuclear research facility.
Tehran, for its part, framed the strike as retaliation, claiming it targeted Dimona in response to an earlier attack on the Natanz nuclear facility. The Israeli military, however, denied responsibility for any such strike, adding a layer of ambiguity — and tension — to the unfolding confrontation.
Beyond its strategic significance, Dimona carries a unique cultural identity. Home to a vibrant Indian-Jewish community, many tracing their roots to Maharashtra, the town has long been a living bridge between Israel and India. Its streets echo with Marathi conversations, its shops brim with familiar Indian treats like sonpapdi, gulab jamun, papri chaat and bhelpuri, and cricket matches animate its open spaces. With nearly 7,500 members — roughly 30 per cent of the population — this community has lent Dimona its enduring nickname, “Little India.”
Now, that same town stands scarred — its quiet rhythms disrupted by the thunder of conflict, its people once again caught in the widening arc of a geopolitical storm.
With PTI inputs
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