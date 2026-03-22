Trump threatens Iran power plant strikes if Hormuz isn’t reopened in 48 hours

While he characterised the reopening of the strait as “a simple military manoeuvre,” Trump also acknowledged the formidable logistical demands such an operation would entail. “It’s relatively safe, but you need a lot of help… You need ships, you need volume,” he said, in a pointed critique of NATO, which he accused of lacking the resolve to act decisively.

Extending his appeal eastward, Trump called upon Indo-Pacific partners such as South Korea and Australia to assume a more proactive role, expressing visible surprise at what he described as their reluctance to step into the fray.

Even as global leaders intensify calls for restraint, Trump signalled no intention of easing military pressure. “You don’t do a ceasefire when you’re literally obliterating the other side… We’re not looking to do that,” he asserted, dismissing the prospect of de-escalation at this stage of the conflict.

In a further display of confidence, Trump claimed that Iran’s military apparatus had been severely crippled. “They don’t have a navy, they don’t have an air force… they don’t have anti-aircraft… their leaders have all been killed at every level,” he said, suggesting that the campaign is approaching its decisive phase.

The remarks, delivered with characteristic force and flourish, have heightened fears of a broader conflagration in the Gulf, as the fate of the Strait of Hormuz — a narrow corridor through which a significant share of the world’s energy lifelines pass — hangs precariously in the balance.