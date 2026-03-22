Trump threatens Iran power plant strikes if Hormuz isn’t reopened in 48 hours
Extending his appeal eastward, US president urges South Korea and Australia to take a more active role, expressing surprise at their reluctance
In a statement laden with urgency and unmistakable menace, Donald Trump warned that the United States could unleash devastating strikes on Iran’s power infrastructure if Tehran does not fully reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours — a move that could further inflame an already volatile region.
Taking to Truth Social, Trump delivered the ultimatum in emphatic terms: “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS… the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST.” The stark warning reverberated across diplomatic and military circles, underscoring the high stakes surrounding one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.
Earlier, Trump had sought to shift the burden of responsibility onto America’s allies and major global economies, portraying the crisis as an international concern rather than a solely American one. “We don’t use the Strait — the United States, we don’t need it… Europe needs it, Korea, Japan, China… so they’ll have to get involved,” he remarked, pointing to the heavy dependence of these regions on Gulf energy supplies.
While he characterised the reopening of the strait as “a simple military manoeuvre,” Trump also acknowledged the formidable logistical demands such an operation would entail. “It’s relatively safe, but you need a lot of help… You need ships, you need volume,” he said, in a pointed critique of NATO, which he accused of lacking the resolve to act decisively.
Extending his appeal eastward, Trump called upon Indo-Pacific partners such as South Korea and Australia to assume a more proactive role, expressing visible surprise at what he described as their reluctance to step into the fray.
Even as global leaders intensify calls for restraint, Trump signalled no intention of easing military pressure. “You don’t do a ceasefire when you’re literally obliterating the other side… We’re not looking to do that,” he asserted, dismissing the prospect of de-escalation at this stage of the conflict.
In a further display of confidence, Trump claimed that Iran’s military apparatus had been severely crippled. “They don’t have a navy, they don’t have an air force… they don’t have anti-aircraft… their leaders have all been killed at every level,” he said, suggesting that the campaign is approaching its decisive phase.
The remarks, delivered with characteristic force and flourish, have heightened fears of a broader conflagration in the Gulf, as the fate of the Strait of Hormuz — a narrow corridor through which a significant share of the world’s energy lifelines pass — hangs precariously in the balance.
Iran, however, pushed back sharply. Officials in Tehran rejected Trump’s claims as “provocative and unfounded”, insisting that the country retains full control over its defensive capabilities and regional posture. Iranian authorities warned that any attack on critical infrastructure would be met with a “proportionate and decisive response,” raising the spectre of a wider regional escalation.
They also defended their position on the Strait of Hormuz, framing their actions as a matter of national security and sovereignty, while cautioning external powers against “militarising” the vital waterway.
The exchange of threats has heightened fears of a broader conflagration in the Gulf, as the fate of the Strait of Hormuz — a narrow corridor through which a significant share of the world’s energy lifelines pass — hangs precariously in the balance.
With IANS inputs