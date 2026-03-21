Trump’s Pearl Harbor remark on Iran war sparks unease in Japan

US President Donald Trump’s reference to the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack to justify secrecy around strikes on Iran has triggered embarrassment and unease in Japan, with political leaders, analysts and media questioning the remark’s implications.

Trump made the comment during a press interaction alongside Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, when asked why Washington had not informed allies in advance of the Iran strikes.

“Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?” Trump said, defending the lack of prior consultation.

The remark drew criticism in Japan, where references to World War II remain politically sensitive even eight decades after the conflict.

Political and public reaction

Japanese media and analysts described the comment as inappropriate. The Asahi Shimbun said such remarks “should not be overlooked”, calling them “nonsense that ignores lessons from history”.

Social media reactions ranged from accusations of insensitivity to concerns that the US president did not view Japan as an equal partner.

Tsuneo Watanabe of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation said the comment suggested Trump was “not bound by existing American common sense” and may have been intended to justify US actions in Iran.

Diplomatic balancing

The reaction was tempered by the strategic importance of US-Japan ties. Japan hosts around 50,000 US troops and depends on the US security umbrella, while Washington relies on Tokyo as a key ally in the Indo-Pacific.

Analysts said this dynamic partly explains the restrained official response.

Prime Minister Takaichi did not respond publicly during the exchange, a move that drew mixed reactions domestically. Some praised her for avoiding escalation, while others criticised her for not pushing back.

Former diplomat Hitoshi Tanaka said leaders should engage as equals and avoid appearing deferential.