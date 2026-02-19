US renews threat of military action as Iran, Russia announce naval drills

The fragile choreography of diplomacy between Washington and Tehran has given way once more to the drumbeat of deterrence.

After a second round of indirect nuclear talks in Geneva ended without a breakthrough, the United States sharpened its warnings, even as Iran signalled defiance through fresh military manoeuvres alongside Russia in the waters of the Sea of Oman, the Al Jazeera reported.

From the White House podium, press secretary Karoline Leavitt delivered a pointed message: Iran “would be very wise to make a deal” with President Donald Trump. Though she acknowledged that Tuesday’s discussions in Geneva yielded modest progress, she conceded that the two sides remain “very apart on some issues” — a diplomatic understatement for a gulf that still yawns wide, the Al Jazeera reported.

President Trump, meanwhile, amplified the pressure in characteristically forceful language on social media, warning that if Tehran refuses an agreement, the United States may consider using an Indian Ocean air base in the Chagos Islands “to eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous regime.” His rhetoric comes against the backdrop of a substantial US military buildup in the Gulf, including the deployment of two aircraft carrier strike groups and thousands of troops.

The shadow of past confrontation looms heavily over the present talks. A previous negotiating effort collapsed last year when Israel launched strikes on Iran, igniting a 12-day war that drew in Washington, which bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. Since then, each diplomatic overture has been shadowed by the possibility of renewed conflict.