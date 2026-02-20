Trump gives Iran 10–15 day deadline for nuclear deal, warns of further strikes

Donald Trump has once again sharpened his rhetoric toward Iran, warning that Tehran has roughly “10 to 15 days” to reach an agreement with Washington or risk further military strikes, the Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking at the inaugural Board of Peace meeting in Washington, DC, on Thursday, Trump cast the joint Israeli-US strikes on Iranian targets in June last year as a decisive turning point in the region. Those attacks, he argued, weakened Iran sufficiently to clear the path for what he described as a subsequent “ceasefire” in Gaza.

Without the US assault on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Trump said, the “threat” posed by Tehran would have deterred regional actors from embracing what he called “peace in the Middle East”.

“So now we may have to take it a step further, or we may not,” he said, leaving the prospect of escalation hanging in the air. “Maybe we’re going to make a deal. You’re going to be finding out over the next probably 10 days.”

His remarks come just days after Washington and Tehran concluded a second round of indirect talks. On Wednesday, Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said negotiators in Geneva had made “good progress” and reached “broad agreement on a set of guiding principles” for a potential accord.

Yet diplomacy has unfolded alongside a conspicuous show of force. The United States has continued to build up its military presence in the Gulf, deploying two aircraft carriers and dozens of fighter jets — a reminder that negotiations are proceeding under the shadow of potential confrontation.