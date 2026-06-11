47 killed, over 346,000 affected after strong earthquake in Philippines
NDRRMC says quake has affected over 346,000 people from 75,300 households, displacing at least 45,000 residents
The death toll from the powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck off the southern coast of Mindanao has risen to 47, with 31 people still missing and 688 injured, as rescue teams race against time to locate survivors amid widespread devastation.
According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the quake has affected more than 346,000 people from over 75,300 households, forcing at least 45,000 residents from their homes.
The earthquake, which struck at 7:37 a.m. local time on Monday, had its epicentre 32 km southwest of Maasim town in Sarangani province at a depth of 33 km, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.
Authorities said the deaths were caused by collapsing structures, falling debris and landslides triggered by the powerful tremor. The quake also sparked at least 45 related incidents, most of them landslides.
Among the hardest-hit areas was General Santos City, where multiple fatalities were reported. Junie Castillo, spokesperson for the Office of Civil Defence, said several people remained unaccounted for as search and rescue operations continued.
The disaster caused extensive damage to infrastructure. More than 12,600 homes were damaged, while 45 road sections, eight bridges, an airport and two seaports were affected. Power outages were reported across 48 cities and municipalities.
Economic activity also took a hit, with agriculture, livestock and fisheries suffering significant disruption.
One of the most dramatic incidents occurred in General Santos, where a two-storey school building collapsed, reportedly trapping students inside. Authorities are verifying details of the incident as rescue teams continue operations.
Videos circulating online showed collapsed university buildings, damaged restaurants and shattered commercial establishments across the affected region. Residents were seen rushing into open spaces as the ground shook violently.
The quake struck just as schools across the country reopened after the summer break, amplifying concerns over student safety. Surveillance footage from several schools captured classrooms swaying violently, with teachers and students scrambling to evacuate or taking cover beneath desks.
According to the Department of Education, the number of schools affected by the disaster has climbed to 8,642 across 43 divisions in six regions.
With dozens still missing and thousands displaced, authorities have intensified relief and rescue efforts as the country confronts one of its deadliest earthquakes in recent years.
With IANS inputs
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