47 killed, over 346,000 affected after strong earthquake in Philippines

The death toll from the powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck off the southern coast of Mindanao has risen to 47, with 31 people still missing and 688 injured, as rescue teams race against time to locate survivors amid widespread devastation.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the quake has affected more than 346,000 people from over 75,300 households, forcing at least 45,000 residents from their homes.

The earthquake, which struck at 7:37 a.m. local time on Monday, had its epicentre 32 km southwest of Maasim town in Sarangani province at a depth of 33 km, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Authorities said the deaths were caused by collapsing structures, falling debris and landslides triggered by the powerful tremor. The quake also sparked at least 45 related incidents, most of them landslides.

Among the hardest-hit areas was General Santos City, where multiple fatalities were reported. Junie Castillo, spokesperson for the Office of Civil Defence, said several people remained unaccounted for as search and rescue operations continued.