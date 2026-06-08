7.8 quake hits southern Philippines; five dead, tsunami warning issued

At least five people have been reported dead after a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the southern Philippines on Monday morning, triggering tsunami warnings, damaging buildings and prompting large-scale evacuations across several coastal provinces.

Authorities are still assessing the full extent of casualties and destruction caused by the quake, which hit near Mindanao Island, one of the country's most populous and seismically active regions.

Agripino Dacera, disaster management chief in General Santos City, said officials were continuing to verify reports of fatalities and damage as emergency response teams fanned out across affected areas.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the tectonic earthquake struck at 7:37 a.m. local time at a depth of 33 kilometres. The epicentre was located about 32 kilometres southwest of Maasim town in Sarangani province, near General Santos City, home to around 700,000 people.

The tremor was felt across several neighbouring provinces, with local media reporting collapsed structures, power outages and widespread panic as residents rushed outdoors.