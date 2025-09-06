475 immigrants, mostly South Koreans, detained at Hyundai factory in Georgia

In a dramatic sweep at a Hyundai battery plant in Georgia, US authorities detained more than 475 undocumented workers — most of them South Korean nationals — casting a spotlight on the uneasy intersection of America’s manufacturing ambitions and its hardline immigration enforcement.

Federal, state, and local agents executed a search warrant at the site, identifying “hundreds of illegal workers,” according to a statement. US attorney Margaret Heap said the operation aimed to curb unlawful employment, prevent unfair advantages for employers, and shield unauthorized workers from exploitation.

Homeland Security Investigations official Steven Schrank said those arrested had either entered the country illegally or violated their visa terms.