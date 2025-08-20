Immigrants face ‘anti-Americanism’ test for work, citizenship

Immigrants seeking a legal pathway to live and work in the United States will now be subject to screening for “anti-Americanism”, authorities said Tuesday, 19 August, raising concerns among critics that it gives officers too much leeway in rejecting foreigners based on a subjective judgment.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services said officers will now consider whether an applicant for benefits, such as a green card, “endorsed, promoted, supported, or otherwise espoused" anti-American, terrorist or antisemitic views.

“America's benefits should not be given to those who despise the country and promote anti-American ideologies,” Matthew Tragesser, USCIS spokesman, said in a statement. “Immigration benefits — including to live and work in the United States — remain a privilege, not a right.”

It isn't specified what constitutes anti-Americanism and it isn't clear how and when the directive would be applied.

“The message is that the US and immigration agencies are going to be less tolerant of anti-Americanism or antisemitism when making immigration decisions," Elizabeth Jacobs, director of regulatory affairs and policy at the Centre for Immigration Studies, a group that advocates for immigration restrictions, said on Tuesday.

Jacobs said the government is being more explicit in the kind of behaviours and practices officers should consider, but emphasised that discretion is still in place.