5,100 Ukrainian kids deported to Russia so far

"It is impossible to state the exact number of victims. The Russians do not let anyone enter the occupied territories even to bury children."



She also announced that a platform called "Children of War" will be launched on August 1 which will provide information and statistics about all the Ukrainian children affected by the the war, and the data will be collected and updated daily.



"This platform that will become the main source of information for citizens who want to help such children, for journalists and for law enforcement agencies," Herasymchuk added.