Russia sits pretty but the situation far from ‘pretty’ in European capitals

Last week I was in Lithuania to attend a conference. Once part of the erstwhile Soviet Block, it still has a large population who speak and understand the Russian language. The buildings and the architecture are also reminders of the Soviet era but I had the distinct feeling that Lithuanians did not like Russia much. They hold Russia responsible for the present-day economic hardship that their country, alongside other countries in Europe, is facing.

Jobs are hard to find and inflation is going through the roof. My cab driver revealed that earlier a ride between the airport and the hotel cost just 1 Euro but now it costs around 4 Euros. A quick look at the annual inflation data confirmed it. In 19 countries of Europe the price of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco went up from 0.9 percent in June 2021 to 3.7 percent in June 2022, a 4.3 time increase. Cost of fuel in the petrol pump was reading 2.02 Euro a litre, translating to Rupees 190 a litre. But then Lithuania is a relatively cheaper country in the Baltic region.

People in Europe are not used to economic hardship. On my earlier visits, I had seen local residents proudly speak about the social security program and how the "welfare state", that is the government, took good care of their well-being.

Soon after the Second World War, policy makers in the war-devastated region wanted to re-build Europe on the premise of socialist capitalism. The state would ensure that a labour market comes into play and jobs become available. For the elderly, and those without jobs, the state would take care through a benevolent social security system — paying unemployment benefits and pensions.

To make the system work, the government had to ensure that it collected funds through taxation to pay dole for the unemployed and pension for the retired. At times of recession and/or a war, when businesses are down, energy prices are high and agriculture food production is not forthcoming, it is quite natural that tax collection would be inadequate.