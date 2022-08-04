5.6-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Fukushima, no tsunami warning

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor, which occurred at 9.48 a.m., was centred offshore with its epicentre at a latitude of 37.6 degrees north and a longitude of 141.7 degrees east, reports Xinhua news agency.



The agency also said the quake occurred at a depth of 60 km.



There have been no immediate reports of major damage or injuries as a result of the quake.