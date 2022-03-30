6 Pakistani UN peacekeepers killed when copter goes down in Congo

Six Pakistani peacekeepers have been killed along with two others when their helicopter went down in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the UN.



Confirming their deaths, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday that a search and rescue mission found their bodies.



The six crew members of the helicopter were from Pakistan and the two others on the flight were military personnel from Russia and Serbia, he said.



The helicopter that was on a reconnaissance mission in the area of Tshanzu, south-east of Rutshuru in North Kivu went down on Tuesday, he said.



"There have been clashes there between the M23 armed group and Congolese forces in recent days," he said.