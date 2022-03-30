MQM-P sides with opposition, Pak govt set to fall
The MQM-P has finalised a draft agreement on the no-trust vote, but will formally announce the decision “only after it is ratified by the coordination committee”
The Indian Express reported that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan’s coalition government is set to fall, as his key ally, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, has decided to side with the opposition in the no-confidence motion.
According to Dawn, a Pakistan daily, the party has finalised a draft agreement on the no-trust vote, but will formally announce the decision “only after it is ratified by the coordination committee”. However, even before the formal announcement, opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shared the news on Twitter.
While Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has 155 seats (out of 342) in the National Assembly, its coalition government will fall if the key allies step away. According to the Indian Express, there has been political uproar in the neighbouring country since March 8, after Opposition parties, claiming that Khan caused the economic crisis in the country, submitted a no-confidence motion against his government.
