60,000 evacuated from Sumy; 20,000 from Kiev: Ukraine govt

The Ukrainian government has said that in the last two days, 60,000 people were evacuated from the besieged region of Sumy and 20,000 others from Kiev amid the ongoing war.



In a video address on Thursday, Iryna Vereschuk, Minister of the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, said: "We have evacuated more than 60,000 people from Sumy, Trostyanets, and Krasnopillya to Poltava over the last two days.



"We managed to evacuate around 3,000 people from the city of Izyum to the city of Lozova in the Kharkiv region. Aid was delivered to Izyum: medication, food, and water. Over 100 tonnes.



"Over the last day, around 20,000 people were evacuated from the towns of Bucha, Hostomel, Irpin, and Vorzel in the Kyiv region.