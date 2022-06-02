6.1-magnitude quake jolts China, 4 dead

The temblor was followed by a 4.5-magnitude aftershock at 5.03 p.m. in Baoxing county.



The casualties were reported in Baoxing County, the city's earthquake relief headquarters said, adding that the four people who died were hit by falling rocks, while the injured have been sent to hospital for treatment.



Telecommunication in parts of the two counties was damaged due to the quake, but some optical cables have been restored after emergency repairs.