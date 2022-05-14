62 salmonella infections linked to Belgian chocolate factory

An investigation has concluded that 62 people were infected with salmonella after consuming Kinder chocolate products made at a Ferrero factory in Arlon, Belgium, in April, the country's Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC) said in a statement.



The investigation was carried out jointly by the FASFC, the National Reference Laboratory (NRL) for Salmonella, and Belgium's Agency for a Quality Life (AViQ) and the Common Community Commission (GGC) Brussels, Xinhua news agency quote the FASFC as saying.