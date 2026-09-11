70 Americans unaccounted for after Nepal disaster

Around 70 US citizens remain unaccounted for in the Nepal-China border region following a devastating disaster that destroyed roads, bridges and entire villages, the US State Department said.

The department said 18 Americans had so far reached safety, according to figures released as of noon EDT on Thursday.

“The safety of Americans in the affected area remains our highest priority,” a state department spokesperson said, adding that US authorities were using “every available means” to locate, account for and assist American citizens and their families.

The disaster has severely disrupted access to affected areas, leaving rescue teams facing extraordinarily difficult conditions. Roads and bridges have been destroyed, entire villages have been devastated and, in some areas, the landscape itself has been dramatically altered.

“Some previously inhabited places are covered by displaced soil and rocks several feet deep,” the spokesperson said.

The destruction has also complicated helicopter search-and-rescue operations. Pilots are being forced to navigate narrow mountain valleys where roads, riverbanks and other familiar landmarks have disappeared.

The high-altitude environment has added another layer of danger. Thin air has made some helicopter missions extremely hazardous and, in certain locations, impossible, according to the state department.