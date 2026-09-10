Nepal floods: Gujarat collects DNA samples of kin of 29 missing people

The Gujarat government has completed DNA sample collection from relatives of 29 of the 30 people from the state, including Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRGs), who remain missing or uncontactable following the flash floods in Nepal on 26 August.

The disaster particularly affected areas along the Nepal-Tibet border and the Bhote Koshi river corridor. The collected samples are now being processed for DNA profiling to help identify bodies and human remains recovered from the flood-hit areas. The process of collecting samples for the remaining missing person is also underway.

The Gujarat State Non-Resident Gujaratis’ Foundation (NRGF), operating under the NRI Division of the General Administration Department, is coordinating with families, government agencies and authorities in India and abroad as part of the identification effort.

The DNA collection and profiling process is being carried out in accordance with guidelines issued by the central government. Designated forensic laboratories have been identified to collect samples from first-degree relatives of people reported missing.

DNA profiling at the designated laboratories is being conducted free of cost, in accordance with directions issued by Union home minister Amit Shah.

Six designated laboratories across Gujarat are facilitating the process. DNA profiling is being carried out in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Junagadh and Rajkot.

The National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate the profiling of samples collected in India and their linkage with the identification process being conducted in Nepal.